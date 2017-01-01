GENERATE LEADS AND BUILD BRAND IDENTITY WITH A PROFESSIONAL EMAIL SIGNATURE TEMPLATE GENERATOR
Free Email Signature Template Generator for major email clients (Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail)

Get more from your business conversations with email signature generator!

MySignature is a free online signature maker that provides you with the easy and professional way of identifying yourself via email correspondence. Templates, created by professional designers, and tips on using them for the best results are here at your service.

Why use email signature?

Represent yourself and/or your brand

Clear and comprehensive email signature will show a person whether he/she needs to make business with you in future.

Help your customers or potential customers reach you easily

Include contact info in your signature, make your phone and email “clickable”, so that your clients could reach you immediately.

Improve email marketing strategy

Signed emails are more likely to be read and answered, statistics says.

Stay professional and polite

Well, it just looks well-mannered, when your letter ends up with a nice-formulated signature.

Why use email signature creator?

It is not easy to create a valuable email signature without any programming knowledge and all by yourself. There are things to consider when we talk about professionally written email. So why not spare your time and efforts for other things and use free online email signature generator?

You can add social media icons to your email signature

Add your business profiles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., so that your clients could view your portfolio or communicate with you directly.

It will take you up to 5 minutes

The email signature generator has a user-friendly interface and step-by-step instructions, so it won’t take you long to create a signature online.

Templates are created by professional designers

Color schemes, elements organization, type format are selected thoroughly to fit your needs. You would hardly manage to create the ideal email signature without special skills. MySignature provides you with the ready professional templates, you should only choose the one that suits your purpose best.

Finish your letter with a promotional banner

Nice and discreet advertising will look attractive in your email signature. Why not add a banner promoting your services, with a possibility to redirect a person to your website or social media profile? Create email signature online and use this option for free.

HTML email signature is flawless and mobile adaptable

You have to possess some programming skills to create an email signature on your own. But why should you bother? Make it online and for free, and get a flawlessly working email signature that is correctly displayed on any devices.

You can include some marketing tools to your signature

Make your email signature a part of your marketing strategy. Add UTM tracking codes to the banner at the end of your letter and check the number of clicks. This will help you to collect statistics, improve your strategy, or even make money from clicks/views. Tracking can be added to social icons as well, showing you the number of clicks, location, and other important information for establishing your target audience.

Who needs an online email signature generator?

No matter what is your field of competence and topic of your email, if you care about the proper effect on a reader, you need an email signature.

Free online email signature for Freelancer

Freelancer

If you want your clients to regard you seriously, be professional in every detail. Email signature shows that you have respect for your dialog partner, you care about his/her opinion and attitude, and you look forward to continuing your cooperation.
Free online email signature for Business Owner

Business Owner

An email signature is a must for the business owner, no doubts. Use online signature maker, and spend the spared time to develop your business and create more important connections.
Free online email signature for C-level

C-level persona

CEO, CTO, CMO are the face of their company or brand. How they represent themselves is how people will treat the whole company. No need to mention that the first impression means a lot, and communicating with business partners, potential customers, and employees should be professional at all levels.
Free online email signature for Employee

Employee

If your position presupposes communicating with customers, partners, governmental structures, it is essential for you to end your emails with the signature – this way you not only represent your company but also make it easier for a reader to contact you (or a certain department of your company). Some companies have specific recommendations for writing business emails, so you should consider them when creating your signature online.